Atletico Madrid Line Up Move for West Brom Striker as Unlikely Antoine Griezmann Replacement

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Atletico Madrid have added West Brom striker Salomon Rondon to their list of attacking targets as they prepare for the seemingly imminent departure of Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona.

Barca are remaining silent on the subject of Griezmann's future but it is expected that the Frenchman will complete a move to the Nou Camp this summer, leaving his current employers in desperate need of goals.

Former Atletico striker Sergio Aguero, who left the club for Manchester City in 2011, has been targeted as the headline replacement for Griezmann, with Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani also on the shortlist.

But one new striker would not be enough and the Daily Mail reports that Rondon has been identified as a potentially valuable addition to Atleti's attacking arsenal. Jamie Vardy of Leicester City has also been mentioned.

Rondon has played in La Liga before for Malaga, where he scored 25 goals in two seasons for the Boquerones. He then played several seasons in Russia for Rubin Kazan and Zenit before moving to West Brom in 2015.

However, the Venezuelan has never managed to hit double figures for the Baggies and could only manage seven goals this season as they were relegated to the Championship.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Venezuelan has a £16.5m release clause at the Hawthorns but West Brom may be forced to sell for less following their relegation. West Ham are also reportedly interested in signing Rondon.

Despite finishing above their city rivals Real Madrid in La Liga this season, Atletico scored 36 fewer goals than Los Blancos and 41 fewer than champions Barcelona. Griezmann scored 19 of those goals.

He also found the net a further eight times in European competitions, including a brace in the Europa League final win over Marseille.

