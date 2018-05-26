Ayoze Perez Shoots Down Rumours Linking Him With Summer Move Away From Newcastle

Ayoze Perez has debunked recent rumours that he could be on his way to Real Betis as he looks to be committed to Newcastle.

The Spaniard bagged eight goals this season as the Toon endured a decent return to the top-flight, but in recent weeks the 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away to Spanish side Real Betis.

However, when asked if a move to Betis was on the cards, Perez revealed (via the Chronicle): “I am really happy at Newcastle. I am always trying to get better and every time I step out at St James’ Park I want to do well and score goals.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

“This is my feeling and that is important. I want to be here and help this club to grow."

Speaking about his and Newcastle's performance last season, Perez stated: “For sure this is my most-memorable season at the club. Our final position of 10th, the number of goals I have scored, the performance of the team during the whole season - overall it has been a great season for the team and me personally.

“I cannot ask for any more and I am so happy going into the summer.”

Rafa Benitez is already looking ahead to next season, and it's being rumoured that Newcastle are keen on bringing Kenedy to St James' Park on a permanent basis after impressing thisseason on loan. However, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in the Brazilian - who looks set to depart Chelsea in the summer.