What time is the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final?

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 26, 2018

The 2017-18 UEFA Champions League final will take place on Saturday, May 26 at Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Kiev, Ukraine.

The final will begin at 2:45 p.m. ET. 

Liverpool will face Real Madrid. Liverpool advanced past Roma, while Madrid moved past Bayern Munich.  

Real Madrid has won three of the last four Champions League finals. Last year, they beat Juventus in the final, topping Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal on the way. 

The 2018 final will be televised by Fox and live streamed on Fox Sports Go. 

