Dele Alli Remaining Focused on Spurs 'Family' Ahead of Proposed New Contract

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has insisted his teammates are 'like family', when reflecting on Spurs' season. With 14 goals and 17 assists in all competitions last term, Alli's individual performance over the season was no doubt strong, but as a team Spurs admit they underperformed. However, Alli is confident the Lilywhites can improve.

With manager Mauricio Pochettino already signing a contract, the England international is one of five more set to follow in the Argentine's path over the course of the summer - putting to rest any speculation surrounding Alli's future.

And the player himself is showing no signs of wanting to leave the club, and is focused on getting better both as a player, and as a team.

“I think we’ve showed our mentality and togetherness, with the fans as well,” Dele told the club's official website“It’s been a difficult season at times but we’ve showed we’re a top team, we’re improving and we’re going to continue improving.”

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

 “That’s why the team is doing so well, players want to improve together and individually, we all want to improve as well and become better people on and off the pitch.

“Everyone is working hard every day to get the best out of each other and the best out of themselves. Everyone gets on so well. There is a great mixture of ages, it’s great.

“It’s very important and that shows in games as well, when you go into difficult places and your team mates...when they are like family you know you can put all your trust in them and you don’t want to let them down.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)