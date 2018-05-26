Inter Ask Barcelona for More Time to Consider Rafinha Transfer After Impressive Loan Spell

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Inter have requested more time to contemplate Rafinha's potential move to San Siro. Rafinha joined Inter on loan in January from Barcelona and impressed during his loan stint, helping guarantee Champions League football for Inter next season.

However, Barcelona are demanding €40m for Rafinha, and Calciomercato report that Inter have asked for more time to think about the deal.

Inter have also asked Barcelona to freeze the deal to prevent other teams hijacking any potential deal. It was reported that Inter requested a loan extension for the Brazilian, but this was rejected as Barcelona are desperate to get rid of the 25-year-old permanently.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

Rafinha is reported to be desperate to remain with Inter, but it looks like a deal is unlikely with  Barcelona remaining firm on their stance.

However, Inter may turn their attention elsewhere, with Chelsea rumoured to have offered Alvaro Morata to the Italian giants in return for Mauro Icardi - who was left out of Argentina's side for the World Cup.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Rafinha featured in 17 Serie A games for Inter, managing two goals and three assists, and also started in the crucial 3-2 victory over Lazio earlier in that secured Champions League qualification earlier in May.

He made one Copa del Rey appearance for Barcelona earlier in the season, making a 12-minute cameo during their 1-0 defeat to Espanyol in January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)