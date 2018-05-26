Inter Ask Barcelona for More Time to Consider Rafinha Transfer After Impressive Loan Spell

Inter have requested more time to contemplate Rafinha's potential move to San Siro. Rafinha joined Inter on loan in January from Barcelona and impressed during his loan stint, helping guarantee Champions League football for Inter next season.

However, Barcelona are demanding €40m for Rafinha, and Calciomercato report that Inter have asked for more time to think about the deal.

Inter have also asked Barcelona to freeze the deal to prevent other teams hijacking any potential deal. It was reported that Inter requested a loan extension for the Brazilian, but this was rejected as Barcelona are desperate to get rid of the 25-year-old permanently.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

Rafinha is reported to be desperate to remain with Inter, but it looks like a deal is unlikely with Barcelona remaining firm on their stance.

However, Inter may turn their attention elsewhere, with Chelsea rumoured to have offered Alvaro Morata to the Italian giants in return for Mauro Icardi - who was left out of Argentina's side for the World Cup.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Rafinha featured in 17 Serie A games for Inter, managing two goals and three assists, and also started in the crucial 3-2 victory over Lazio earlier in that secured Champions League qualification earlier in May.

He made one Copa del Rey appearance for Barcelona earlier in the season, making a 12-minute cameo during their 1-0 defeat to Espanyol in January.