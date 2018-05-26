Jurgen Klopp Drops Surprise Name as Liverpool's 'Best Shooter' Ahead of Champions League Final

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Despite Liverpool's wealth of attacking riches, Jurgen Klopp has named a defender as the best shooter in the Reds' squad as he assesses his options ahead of the Champions League final.

Spanish left back Alberto Moreno has scored just three goals in 133 Liverpool appearances and has often come in for criticism from the club's fans, usually for his defensive abilities.

However, Klopp claims that Moreno could hold down a variety of attacking roles and is well known within the squad for his shooting talents.

"He's an outstanding football player," Klopp told the club's YouTube channel, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"I think everybody in the team would say that he could play No 10, offensive wing, the right wing and the left wing. He is the best shooter in the squad. Unfortunately nobody knows that because in the games it didn't happen."

Moreno started the season in decent form, though his defensive frailties remained a problem. A malleolar injury in December ruled him out for several months and Andy Robertson seized his chance, becoming a much more dependable and popular choice in Moreno's absence.

"He played an outstanding pre-season, first part of the season and then he got an injury and Robbo stepped up and took the opportunity quite impressively," said Klopp.

Liverpool face Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final. The last time Liverpool were in a European final they lost to Sevilla in 2016, with many people pinning the blame on Moreno's defensive mistakes.

It is the Reds' first Champions League final since 2007 as they go in pursuit of their sixth European Cup title.

