Leroy Sane Parades New Look in German Training Ahead of the World Cup This Summer

After a sublime season for the Manchester City, scoring 14 goals and providing 19 assists in all competitions, Leroy Sane will hope to carry his form into the World Cup this summer.

Set to play a key part for one of the pre-tournament favourites Germany, Sane could add a World Cup winner's medal to the ones acquired as part of City's Premier League and Carabao Cup successes this campaign, although you might have to take a second glance to make sure it's him.

Now training with Joachim Low and the rest of the German squad, the 22-year-old took the opportunity to showcase a bold new look during one of their training sessions, and it's certainly a change from the one he sported throughout the season.

Leroy Sané rocking a new look ahead of the World Cup. 💇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sum2gyMDLs — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 24, 2018

Germany are looking to become the first side since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cups, with a successful retention in Russia taking Die Mannschaft level with the South American giants on five World Cup triumphs.

The tournament in Russia is set to be his first as a regular for the national side, after playing only 11 minutes in Euro 2016, before injury kept him out of Germany's Confederations Cup win in 2017.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Since making his debut in 2015, the former Schalke man has made 11 appearances although is yet to find the back of the net for his country; a record that the PFA Young Player of the Year will be hoping to end sooner rather than later.

The current World Cup holders will prepare for Russia this summer with warm-up games against Austria and Saudi Arabia in early June, before facing Mexico to kick off the defence of their crown in Group F, which also features Sweden and Korea Republic.