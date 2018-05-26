Lucien Favre Sets Sights on Sassuolo Full-Back as First Borussia Dortmund Signing

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly set their sights on wanted Sassuolo right-back Pol Lirola,

with Monaco and Atletico Madrid both also rumoured to be interested in the 20-year-old.

Lirola featured in 24 of Sassuolo's 38 league games last season as they managed to avoid the drop and finish in 11th place in Serie A.

The defender's move from Juventus to Sassuolo was made permanent in January after failing to break into the Old Lady's side, and since joining Sassuolo his performances have attracted the attention of Borussia Dortmund.

According to Eurosport (via Football Italia), Lirola is one of Dortmund's main targets this summer with new head coach Lucien Favre looking to rebuild the Bundesliga side for next season where they will look to improve on this season's fourth-placed finish in the Bundesliga.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Dortmund were reported to have been interested in securing the services of Juventus full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner, but they have since turned their attention to Lirola.

The German side will face competition from fellow European powerhouses, with Atletico Madrid and French side Monaco both reported to be monitoring Lirola's situation.

Dortmund could be facing a squad rehaul after another season of failing to challenge for the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich running away with it again.

The German side have also been linked with a former loanee with Michy Batshuayi a target for Dortmund. It's being reported by the Mail Online that Chelsea and Dortmund are discussing a £50m deal for the Belgian striker. However, the Mail also reported that the deal could help Chelsea in their pursuit to lure Christian Pulisic from Dortmund.