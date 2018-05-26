Marcelo Insists He Has Defensive Plan to Deal With Mohamed Salah in Champions League Final

Real Madrid left back Marcelo has said he 'knows what he must do' to limit the impact of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah during the Champions League final on Saturday.

The Brazilian has been identified by many as the man Liverpool must target on their way to goal in Kiev due to his tendency to leave space in behind as he roams further up the field, with Salah the man widely tipped to take advantage and look to add to his staggering 44 goals this season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, the 30-year-old has refused to be drawn into criticism of his approach as he remained confident in not only his ability to come out on top in the battle by keeping the Egypt international quiet, but how to play at his best to ensure he helps his team come out victorious.





"I know how we have to play, and I know what I must do to help my team," Marcelo said, via ESPN.





"For sure, Liverpool are a great team, have had a great season. We cannot just think about two or three of their players, but their collective, as the full team wins games. It will be difficult, like all games this season, last season. Both teams deserve to be here."

If you notice very well. At excellent as Marcelo, he most times leaves space at the back whenever he surges forward. Take Joshua Kimich’s two goals over two legs into consideration. With salah on the right, Liverpool could benefit from his tendency to always go forward. — Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) May 26, 2018

The opposing manager Jurgen Klopp pointed out in a recent interview that there is a perception that he 'could not defend', where the Spanish press have since twisted the story to claim the German pinpointed Marcelo as the key weakness in the side.

As such Marcelo was asked during the pre-game press conference if he had anything to say in return to Klopp's remarks - which were misinterpreted.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He added: "I am very happy with my work, my teammates too, the coach, the club, my country. I have nothing to prove to anybody.





"I do my work humbly, without disrespecting anybody or talking about their work. But I did not personally see [Klopp] say this, so I cannot answer him. I know that around a final like this, people like to make up things that did not happen."





On the showpiece itself the Brazil international predicted an entertaining but tight start to proceedings as he said: "Both teams attack a lot, and it depends on how the game starts.

"We have in mind what we must do, we are ready for that. But in a final anything can happen. We must wait and see how the game begins, but I believe it will be a great spectacle for those who love football."