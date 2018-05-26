Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus has hailed his club's new manager Lucien Favre as the best he's ever had. The pair are once again reunited after working together at Borussia Monchengladbach, and although it's been a long time since they were at the same club, Reus is excited to get started with Favre once again.

Favre was confirmed as Dortmund boss earlier on in the week following mass speculation of his appointment. In his first season with Nice back in the 206/17 campaign, the Swiss manager took the club to third place in Ligue 1 - hugely defying the odds.

And now Reus is looking forward to getting underway with him for the second time in his career, admitting that the 60-year-old can be the man to get the club back to the way it was a few years ago.

"I've had quite a few club coaches and among them, [Favre] is probably the best I've ever had," Reus told the German Football Federation's website (via Bundesliga.com).

"Of course a lot of time has passed since we worked together at Gladbach. It was great to see back then how much in detail he could work as a coach.

"Both in the dressing room and on the field, where he did everything himself and had total control over proceedings. I hope Lucien Favre still works the same way now, and then we're bound to get back on track with Dortmund.

Favre now has the entire summer to sort his team for the coming campaign. The club have already been linked with the likes of Stuttgart's Benjamin Pavard and French youngster Abdou Diallo.