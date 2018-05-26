Report: Marouane Fellaini Holds Talks With Marseille

Marseille are reportedly interested in luring out of contract Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini to the club this summer after holding initial talks over possible transfer. 

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

The Belgium international is expected to end his 10-year stay in England's top flight after stalling over United's latest contract offer due to wage demands and a lack of game time this season.

Fellaini's wage demands are said to have turned off potential suitors from across Europe, and the concerns have also been felt by Marseille, who according to French outlet L'Equipe have held initial talks for the midfielder.

The Ligue 1 club's sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta has reportedly held negotiations with the 30-year-old's representatives, but his personal terms may prove to be a stumbling block throughout the discussions. 

The midfielder, who made just five Premier League starts under Jose Mourinho this season, is reported to earn £80,000-per week on his current deal with United which is set to expire on June 30, the date he will become a free agent. 

The report also links Fellaini with a move to Milan after possessing the ability to offer the wages the Belgium midfielder is demanding, but the club's run in with Financial Fair Play ensures they may be unable to land any signings in the immediate future. 

Fellaini's career in the Premier League started in 2008 after leaving Standard Leige for £15m, where he has since played for both Everton and United for a combined 246 league appearances.

Marseille have also been linked with an approach for former Manchester City midfielder, and now free agent Yaya Toure who, at 35 years old, is likely to be looking for his last contract in professional football. 

