Monaco Vice President Admits Kylian Mbappe Deal Was Agreed With Real Madrid Before PSG Intervention

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

The vice-president of AS Monaco has confirmed that the club had an agreement with Real Madrid over the sale of Kylian Mbappe before the Frenchman decided to go to Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Vadim Vasilyev admitted that Los Blancos had bid €180m for Mbappe, and Monaco told their young star that they had accepted the bid because Real Madrid was "the club of [his] dreams."

But Mbappe chose to stay in France and join PSG instead, as Vasilyev explained to Canal+.

"I remember we were training when we got the call from Real Madrid and accepted the 180 million euros offer for Mbappe," he said, quoted by Marca"Later, I saw him and told him 'we have received an offer than was impossible to refuse from the club of your dreams so tell me your answer'.

"We never wanted to make the choice for him, it was up to him to make his decision. He told me that he wanted to go to Paris and, after that, there were so many details that had to be resolved that, until the final moments, I doubted the deal."

Mbappe ended up moving to Paris in a €145m deal, making him the most expensive teenager in transfer history. He has technically been on loan at PSG this season but the move will be made permanent this summer.

Mbappe has enjoyed an excellent debut season at the Parc des Princes, scoring 21 goals in all competitions as PSG won the domestic treble of Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue.

Mbappe has been included in Didier Deschamps' World Cup squad, with France among the favourites to lift the trophy in July.

