Newcastle Table Offer for Sweden International Striker Ahead of Summer Rebuild

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Newcastle United have made an offer for Sweden international Kerim Mrabti as the club begins their search to sign attacking reinforcements this summer.

The Magpies are understood to be eager on signing Chelsea loanee Kenedy on a permanent basis, but financial constraints are making a move for the Brazilian unlikely. 

Newcastle could also part ways with a number of senior players during the transfer window, with Aleksandar Mitrović the most high profile player currently linked with a move away from St James' Park.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

But the club will waste no time in bringing reinforcements in the summer and their first move appears to be for Swedish striker Mrabti, who currently plays for Djurgardens IF in the Allsvenskan.

Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws (via the Shields Gazette) claim that Rafa Benitez has tabled a €1.3m offer for the 24-year-old striker - reportedly dubbed 'the next Eden Hazard' in Sweden.

Mrabti has a steady scoring record in the Swedish top flight, notching 18 goals and claiming 16 assists in just 73 appearances since his move to Djurgardens in 2015.

The forward has also registered three appearances with the national team, the most recent of which came in a 1-1 draw against Estonia at the start of the year, but was not included in their squad for the World Cup.

But the Magpies could face competition for his signature. Djurgardens have already fought off interest in their versatile striker during the January transfer window, but Udinese, Club Brugge and Anderlecht are expected to join Newcastle in a four-way bidding war for Mrabti this summer.

