Neymar Admits He'd 'Love' to Work Alongside Man City Boss Pep Guardiola as PSG Exit Rumours Continue

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has admitted he would 'love' to work with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, as speculation surrounding his future continues.

Neymar has been heavily linked with a move away from the French capital this summer despite scoring 28 goals in 30 appearances in his first year at the club, and his latest comments have ensured the rumour mill continues to turn - this time in the direction of the Premier League.

The Brazilian missed the opportunity to play under Guardiola at Barcelona having joined the Blaugrana a year after the Spaniard left to join Bayern Munich, and the 26-year-old has revealed he still harbours an ambition to work alongside the former Catalan boss.

"I have always wanted to work with [Pep] Guardiola," Neymar told ESPN Brasil. "He's different. I arrived [at Barca] a year after he left. I'd love to work with him."

The City boss is expected to further strengthen his side in the summer but after previously admitting to limit the club's this summer, it would be highly unlikely that the Premier League champions pursue the Brazilian this summer.

Neymar sealed his move to Ligue 1 last summer in a world record €222m deal from Barcelona, where only a year on he is being strongly linked with a return to La Liga, for his former club's arch rivals, Real Madrid.

The speculation means a host of Madrid players have been sought out to comment on the PSG star, and Marco Asensio is the latest.





"Neymar's shown that he's world class. He's a player that I like, that everyone likes. I would have an understanding with him, I find it easy to understand all players," he told esRadio, via Sport.