Out of Favour Burnley Forward Looking to Escape Clarets Nightmare Following Season of Bench Warming

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Burnley striker Jonathan Walters has admitted that he could leave the Clarets this summer having failed to break his way into the first team over the course of the season. The 34-year-old has only managed 95 minutes of football for the club since joining from Stoke last year, and is looking for a way out.

After being forced off the pitch injured in January, Walters spent a long time on the sidelines as he watched Sean Dyche continue to guide his team into a Europa League spot for next season.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

However, since returning, Walters has found that breaking into the starting lineup has been no easy feat, and while he can't complain too much, first team football is his main priority at this point in his career.

"I had a few little niggly injuries, ankle and knee, and then I've been fit for a while, but not been picked," Walters said, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

"But I can't moan. The team is doing well and I suppose that's part and parcel of it. I'm delighted to come over and hopefully get some minutes and show I'm still a footballer.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"I've been fit for a while and in the squad and not been picked. Look, I can't moan too much. The team is doing ever so well, but I have spoken to the manager and I think I'm available to go if needs be.

"I'll assess it and see what's there, but first and foremost, there are these games. I want to get back playing, get minutes under my belt and show I am still playing."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)