Pepe Reina Confirms AC Milan Move & Praises Young Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Pepe Reina has confirmed his move to AC Milan after being heavily linked with the Italian giants for weeks. The former Liverpool goalkeeper was linked with a move back to the Reds, but he has now confirmed that he will be staying in Italy with AC Milan.

Reina revealed via Correrire Dello Sport: "I've had wonderful years with Napoli both from a sporting and human point of view. I've met some lovely people and together, we were close to achieving our dream. Juve have been better than us, not only on the pitch, but they also represent a powerful company, maybe in Italy, only Milan and Inter have this strength.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

"I can understand that the club, with a 36-year-old goalkeeper whose contract is expiring, decided not to renew. It's a company philosophy that must be respected, and it's also true that my relations with the property were no longer idyllic, but it becomes a secondary aspect now.

He continued: "Milan? To leave for one of the biggest clubs in the world in terms of honours is a great satisfaction for me. I must help to get the club back to those wonderful European nights. The company situation, in light of the events with the UEFA, is likely to be alarming? It doesn't worry me at all, I'm very calm and will know how to deal with this situation."

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Reina was also full of praise for young keeper Donnarumma - who has been under heavy criticism from AC Milan fans this season due to speculation about him leaving the club due to Milan not meeting his contract demands.





Reina revealed: "Donnarumma will be the goalkeeper of the Italian national team for the next fifteen years. A serious guy, exemplary, I have respect for him. Meanwhile, he will make me feel younger."