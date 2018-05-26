How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Liverpool: Champions League Final Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on Saturday, May 26.

By Nihal Kolur
May 26, 2018

After an entertaining competition, Real Madrid and Liverpool are set to face off for the Champions League title in Kiev, Ukraine.

Real Madrid advanced to its fourth final in five years after defeating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate in the semifinals. Karim Benzema starred in the second leg with two crucial goals, but Cristiano Ronaldo has been as consistent as ever throughout the competition, scoring 15 goals in 12 matches, leading Real Madrid to the cusp of a three-peat.

Liverpool cruised in the first leg of their semifinal against Roma, but allowed four goals away from home and squeaked into the final 7-6 on aggregate. Mohamed Salah will look to cap his tremendous season with a Champions League trophy after winning England's Golden Boot for his work in the Premier League. Liverpool's fourth-place finish in the domestic league will ensure the club will be back in the Champions League next season regardless of the outcome of Saturday's clash.

Here's how to watch the match.

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

