Report Claims Liverpool 'May Have' Had €150m Bid for Real Madrid Star Rejected

Some extra spice has been added ahead of Saturday's Champions League final with claims emerging that Liverpool have twice tried to sign Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio.

AS report that Asensio's contract extension last year came as the result of interest from the Reds, who reportedly tabled a €50m bid for the Spaniard last summer, when they saw him as an ideal replacement for the soon-to-depart Philippe Coutinho.

ASENSIO's agent Horacio Gaggioli: "Real Madrid rejected two €150m offers for Marco." pic.twitter.com/S08BOx2ycY — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) May 24, 2018

That bid was rejected and Madrid extended Asensio's contract until 2023, adding in a €700m release clause to try and deter Liverpool and other interested parties.

Despite this, there were two bids of €150m for Asensio in January, one of which 'may have' come from Liverpool after they sold Coutinho to Barcelona for €160m. Again, both offers were rejected.

But Liverpool may consider one more attempt this summer as they continue to seek a replacement for Coutinho.

Marco Asensio is only 22 but has the discipline of a Xabi Alonso at 34. Always working, never complaining, always contributing, never putting his head down. His name is being thrown around by Zidane for him to possibly start in the CL final. That’s extraordinary at Real Madrid. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) May 25, 2018

The Reds have coped pretty well without the mercurial Brazilian, reaching the final with a record number of goals for a single Champions League campaign to their name.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in this season's competition with 15 but the three immediately behind him are all Liverpool players. Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino are tied for second with 10 each, while Sadio Mane has nine goals.

Asensio has scored 11 times in all competitions this season, including the winner against Bayern Munich in the first leg of Real Madrid's Champions League semi final.

News of Liverpool's interest adds further intrigue to an already fascinating Champions League final. With Salah having been linked to Madrid, Asensio is not the only player who will be under the spotlight.