Report Claims Liverpool 'May Have' Had €150m Bid for Real Madrid Star Rejected

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Some extra spice has been added ahead of Saturday's Champions League final with claims emerging that Liverpool have twice tried to sign Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio.

AS report that Asensio's contract extension last year came as the result of interest from the Reds, who reportedly tabled a €50m bid for the Spaniard last summer, when they saw him as an ideal replacement for the soon-to-depart Philippe Coutinho.

That bid was rejected and Madrid extended Asensio's contract until 2023, adding in a €700m release clause to try and deter Liverpool and other interested parties.

Despite this, there were two bids of €150m for Asensio in January, one of which 'may have' come from Liverpool after they sold Coutinho to Barcelona for €160m. Again, both offers were rejected.

But Liverpool may consider one more attempt this summer as they continue to seek a replacement for Coutinho.

The Reds have coped pretty well without the mercurial Brazilian, reaching the final with a record number of goals for a single Champions League campaign to their name.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in this season's competition with 15 but the three immediately behind him are all Liverpool players. Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino are tied for second with 10 each, while Sadio Mane has nine goals.

Asensio has scored 11 times in all competitions this season, including the winner against Bayern Munich in the first leg of Real Madrid's Champions League semi final.

News of Liverpool's interest adds further intrigue to an already fascinating Champions League final. With Salah having been linked to Madrid, Asensio is not the only player who will be under the spotlight.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)