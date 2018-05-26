REVEALED: Why Man City Withdrew Interest in Shakhtar Donetsk Midfielder Fred in January

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Reports have revealed why Manchester City dropped their interest in Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred in January, with the Brazilian now close to joining Manchester United.

The Manchester Evening News claim that Pep Guardiola was pursuing a deal for the 25-year-old in January but pulled out at the eleventh hour because he did not feel that there was any rush.

Guardiola met with City's CEO Ferran Soriano and sporting director Txiki Begiristain in December and decided that they needed cover and competition for Fernandinho, another Brazilian signed from Shakhtar in 2013.

City subsequently identified Fred as the ideal challenger to Fernandinho, who at the age of 33 may not have many years at the top of the game left in him.

But as Fernandinho's strong performances continued into the second half of the season, Guardiola decided that there was no need to rock the boat by signing Fred at that time.

It would also have been a difficult transfer to complete, as Shakhtar were still in the Champions League at the time and would have demanded a hefty price for one of their most prized assets.

The Ukrainian club wanted £50m for Fred and were keen to get United involved in a bidding war to drive up the price even higher. It seems that they may yet get their wish, with Fred quoted by the BBC as saying that both Manchester clubs are interested in his signature. 

United are believed to be in the driving seat with City now prioritising the acquisition of Jorginho from Napoli instead. United would have preferred to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio but I Biancocelesti's demands were too high.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)