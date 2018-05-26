'Sign Someone Like That': Former Spurs Defender Calls for Mauricio Pochettino to Sign Gareth Bale

Former Spurs player Paul Miller has claimed that Tottenham need to sign a big name this summer - a high quality signing to elevate the club to the next level, and claims that Gareth Bale could be exactly what the north London outfit need.

It's a long five years since Bale left Tottenham for Real Madrid, and a huge amount has changed at the club. When Bale was at White Hart Lane, he'd outgrown the club attempting to keep up with Arsenal.

However, Spurs are much bigger now, competing in the Champions League and looking like one of England's most threatening sides, and former Tottenham man Miller seems to think that Bale's potential return could help push the club on that little bit further.

“We don’t need five or six players, we need two or three good ones, quality ones. And I'm sure that's what they've got their eye on," Miller began, speaking to LoveSport radio. “We need another centre-back, we need another midfield player.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

“We need someone big. Riyad Mahrez, Wilfried Zaha, Anthony Martial, they’ve all been mentioned. Even Gareth Bale coming back. We need to sign someone like that.”

Another situation that Miller brings up is Harry Kane's competition. The signings of Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente have massively underwhelmed in competing with the England captain, and that's an area that needs improvement, according to Miller.

He added: “It's not about replacing Harry, it’s playing with him, alongside him. But where that comes from I don’t know. Of course, we need another striker, that goes without saying.”