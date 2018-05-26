Swansea Expected to Appoint New Boss in Coming Days After Current Club's Players Told of Departure

Swansea City are reportedly close to appointing Östersund boss Graham Potter as the new manager, according to reports.

The 43-year-old has been heavily linked with taking the vacant position at the Liberty Stadium in recent days as the club look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to Fotboll Direkt, the players from the Swedish outfit have been informed that Potter is in talks with the Championship side, where the former West Brom and Stoke defender is expected to oversee his final game for Östersund on Saturday.





However, club chairman Daniel Kindberg has denied that there are any ongoing negotiations with Swansea despite admitting to having a plan for a replacement for Potter, with veteran manager Azrudin Valentic the most likely candidate.





Kindberg said: "But it is clear that we have the name we want if Graham would disappear. It would be irresponsible not to know who we want - if it happens. Yes, yes, it is clear. The Scandinavian and the national market. Clearly, we know what name we want if something happens, but it's a good idea for all clubs to have a preparation."

Potter is reported to have requested both assistant Billy Reid and scout Kyle Macauley from Östersund to accompany him to Wales.

Don't think he does represent best chance of swift return to PL tbh. But if he can get us playing decent football again, with an identity the fans can get behind we'll take that over going straight back up. Past 3 seasons have been poor, we want to enjoy watching our team again — Swans Blog (@SwansBlog) May 22, 2018

The Swans are said to have considered the likes of former Reading boss Jaap Stam and ex-Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer before settling on Potter, who the club believe is capable of reigniting the spark and establishing a much needed identity at the club.

Potter took Östersund from the Swedish lower leagues to European football in just seven years, after joining the club in 2011 - his first and only job in management.