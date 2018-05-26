Swansea Expected to Appoint New Boss in Coming Days After Current Club's Players Told of Departure

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Swansea City are reportedly close to appointing Östersund boss Graham Potter as the new manager, according to reports.

The 43-year-old has been heavily linked with taking the vacant position at the Liberty Stadium in recent days as the club look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to Fotboll Direkt, the players from the Swedish outfit have been informed that Potter is in talks with the Championship side, where the former West Brom and Stoke defender is expected to oversee his final game for Östersund on Saturday.


However, club chairman Daniel Kindberg has denied that there are any ongoing negotiations with Swansea despite admitting to having a plan for a replacement for Potter, with veteran manager Azrudin Valentic the most likely candidate. 


Kindberg said: "But it is clear that we have the name we want if Graham would disappear. It would be irresponsible not to know who we want - if it happens. Yes, yes, it is clear. The Scandinavian and the national market. Clearly, we know what name we want if something happens, but it's a good idea for all clubs to have a preparation."

Potter is reported to have requested both  assistant Billy Reid and scout Kyle Macauley from Östersund to accompany him to Wales. 

The Swans are said to have considered the likes of former Reading boss Jaap Stam and ex-Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer before settling on Potter, who the club believe is capable of reigniting the spark and establishing a much needed identity at the club.

Potter took Östersund from the Swedish lower leagues to European football in just seven years, after joining the club in 2011 - his first and only job in management. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)