Thiago Admits Doubts Over 'Very Complicated' Bayern Future as Interested Clubs Circle

Thiago Alcantara refused to be drawn on his future at Bayern Munich, insisting that he is enjoying himself in Germany but that the situation is 'very complicated'.

Thiago has been linked with a return to Barcelona, from whom he joined Bayern in 2013. These rumours have been fuelled by criticism from Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus, who said that Thiago's recent performances are not those of a Bayern player.

The Spaniard signed a new four-year contract at the Allianz Arena last year but he admitted that his future at the club was not as straightforward as it might appear.

When pressed on whether he would stay, he told Mundo Deportivo: "Let's see. I told you I renewed with Bayern last year, but it's very complicated. Football is very difficult.

"I'm very much about enjoying the moment. You don't have to focus on the future. Now, I'm thinking about the World Cup, I'm living in the present and if a moment comes for you to think about it, I immediately focus on the World Cup."

Thiago will travel to the World Cup with Julen Lopetegui's Spain squad, with La Furia Roja among the favourites to win the tournament.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

It will provide some welcome respite for Thiago, who endured a frustrating season for Bayern.

They easily won the Bundesliga for a sixth year in succession but went out of the Champions League in the semi finals to Real Madrid and were beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final.

Thiago appeared frustrated to be substituted in that match - an understandable reaction given that his season has been blighted by injury.