Twitter Reacts as Mohamed Salah is Substituted in UCL Final After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Liverpool fans were cursing left, right and centre during the Champions League final after forward Mohamed Salah was substituted due to a shoulder injury in the first half.

The Reds started brightly, with Los Blancos goalkeeper Keylor Navas somehow looking both dodgy and inspired, but a massive scare for Jurgen Klopp's side turned into a nightmare after star man Salah fell awkwardly during a tangle with Sergio Ramos.

Ramos totally pinned Salah. Lucky not to pop a shoulder. — Arlo White (@arlowhite) May 26, 2018

Ramos rugby tackles Salah and gets a free kick in his favour. Peak Real Madrid. #UCLFinal — Tom Bellingham (@TommyWTF1) May 26, 2018

While the Egyptian tried to continue, he collapsed to the floor again minutes later, holding his shoulder and looking visibly distraught and was substituted for Adam Lallana.

Some fans were sympathetic for the former Roma man...

Chin up, Salah! Ramos looks like he knew what he was doing. His face when Salah was subbed says it all pic.twitter.com/3PUTKCnbzT — Fadi Hassan (@DrFadiHassan) May 26, 2018

Others blamed Ramos, who has become renowned for being a battle-hardened veteran throughout the course of his career, and fans suspected foul play on behalf of the Spain international...

Honestly, that was a disgrace from Sergio Ramos. He's ended @MoSalah's night, and possibly his World Cup with a cynical, horrible foul. Believe me, Ramos knew what he was doing there, dragging the arm down like that and holding. Red card all day. #UCLfinal — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) May 26, 2018

Sergio Ramos leaving the scene like pic.twitter.com/X5EKROwjiN — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) May 26, 2018

Ramos with the arm bar 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/mTp4MkyeOC — Juan Ingham Riquelme (@Mr_Ingz) May 26, 2018

Thank You Sergio Ramos For Taking Salah Out Really Appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/NPv5M38L0Y — iore (@phumlani_ngidi) May 26, 2018

Dani Carvajal also had to leave the field moments later after picking up a problem, but whether Liverpool fans feel that is a fair trade for their star man getting substituted is something else entirely.