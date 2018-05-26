Twitter Reacts as Mohamed Salah is Substituted in UCL Final After Suffering Shoulder Injury

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Liverpool fans were cursing left, right and centre during the Champions League final after forward Mohamed Salah was substituted due to a shoulder injury in the first half.

The Reds started brightly, with Los Blancos goalkeeper Keylor Navas somehow looking both dodgy and inspired, but a massive scare for Jurgen Klopp's side turned into a nightmare after star man Salah fell awkwardly during a tangle with Sergio Ramos.

While the Egyptian tried to continue, he collapsed to the floor again minutes later, holding his shoulder and looking visibly distraught and was substituted for Adam Lallana.

Some fans were sympathetic for the former Roma man...

Others blamed Ramos, who has become renowned for being a battle-hardened veteran throughout the course of his career, and fans suspected foul play on behalf of the Spain international...

Dani Carvajal also had to leave the field moments later after picking up a problem, but whether Liverpool fans feel that is a fair trade for their star man getting substituted is something else entirely. 

