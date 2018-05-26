Unai Emery Keen on Exciting Barcelona Star as Emirates Rebuild Begins in Earnest

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Unai Emery is keen on bringing Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to reports.


The Frenchman moved to the Nou Camp last summer for a fee totalling around €145m - becoming the joint second most expensive player of all time - and whilst the forward has struggled for playing time this season due to injury, he has impressed when he has played, with three goals and six assists in just 12 La Liga appearances.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Earlier this month Dembele was also called up to the 23-man French squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia as a result of his impressive performances, and will likely play a big part for his country in this summer's tournament.


However many believe his place in the starting lineup for Barcelona may be under threat next season with rumours circulating that the Catalans are keen to bring in Dembele's international teammate Antoine Griezmann from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

This would likely lead to a potential exit for Dembele and according to Spanish media outlet Don Balon, Emery is keen on bringing the Frenchman to Arsenal. He has been given a budget of £50m to spend this summer - which could rise to £70m - and it's highly unlikely Barcelona would let Dembele leave for a fraction of the price they paid for him, which may result in a loan deal for the forward instead.


Emery will be hoping to get his business done early as he looks to rebuild Arsenal back into a title challenging team after they missed out on a top four place once again last season.

