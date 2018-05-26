Where is the Champions League Final Next Year?

Find out where the Champions League final will be next year.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 26, 2018

This year's Champions League final will take place in Kiev, Urkaine.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will face off May 26 at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium.

Next year's final will be in Spain. It will be played at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain on June 1st, 2019. The stadium seats about 67,500 people.

Madrid was selected over Baku in Azerbaijan, which was the only other candidate in the bidding process.

It was the first time an open bidding process was used to select the venues of the club competion finals. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)