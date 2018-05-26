Where is the Champions League Final Next Year?

This year's Champions League final will take place in Kiev, Urkaine.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will face off May 26 at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium.

Next year's final will be in Spain. It will be played at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain on June 1st, 2019. The stadium seats about 67,500 people.

Madrid was selected over Baku in Azerbaijan, which was the only other candidate in the bidding process.

It was the first time an open bidding process was used to select the venues of the club competion finals.