Wolves Enter Fray for Porto Star Striker After Cut Price Deal Is Placed on Table

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Premier League newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly joined the race to land Porto striker Moussa Marega after the Portuguese club dropped their asking price to £26m. 

Wolves' interest comes as a result of Porto being forced to overlook Merega's £35m release clause due to the need to avoid sanctions pertaining to Financial Fair Play concerns.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Promotion hopefuls Aston Villa have been linked with making an approach for the striker should they seal their passage into the top flight on Saturday against Fulham, with Portuguese outlet Correio de Manha tipping the pair to go head-to-head to land Merega in the summer.

Wolves, however, are not new in poaching talent from the newly crowned Portuguese champions as the Estádio do Dragão was manager Nuno Espirito Santo's forming stomping ground prior to taking the helm at Molineux, as it was for the likes of Ruben Beves, Willy Boly and Diogo Jota. 

The 27-year-old striker, who has previously earned interest from West Ham and Everton, notched 22 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions this season and has two years remaining on his contract with Porto.

✍🏿✍🏿

A post shared by Pelé (@pele56) on

In other news, Wolves target Judilson Mamadu Tuncará Gomes - known as Pele - has hinted on Instagram that he is about to sign for someone after using two pen emojis on his latest post - which was liked by Diogo Jota and Roderick Miranda. 

The 26-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to Molineux for a number of weeks and could be Santo's first signing ahead of the Premier League season. 

