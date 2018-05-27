Arsenal Poised to Complete Signing of Juventus Defender Following Training Ground Visit

After announcing that he would be leaving Juventus when his contract expires this summer, Stephan Lichtsteiner looks set to to be playing his football at Arsenal next season.

The 34-year-old Switzerland international will be the first major singing of the Unai Emery era at Arsenal as the new manager seeks to build his own side capable of building on the successes of his predecessor Arsene Wenger.

Lichtsteiner has spent seven years at Juventus following his move from Italian rivals Lazio in 2011 and has since won a Serie A title in every season he has spent with the Old Lady.

Arsenal confident of signing Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer. No deal yet, but talks progressed well today at London Colney. Seen as someone who will provide real experience to the squad and help take the burden off Bellerin. Further talks to come, but looking positive. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 25, 2018

A deal for the right-back seems to be just around the corner, according to the Evening Standard. Although no terms have not yet been agreed between Arsenal and Lichtsteiner, the defender has paid a visit to Arsenal's London Colney training ground, with a deal nearing completion.

Arsenal have been without any reputable back-up to Hector Bellerin since Mathieu Debuchy's move to St Etienne in January and the Gunners will be hoping that Lichtsteiner will be the perfect deputy who can provide leadership and experience to a back-line which has struggled for consistency in recent years.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The veteran defender has been present throughout Juventus' recent triumphs and, despite his age, could be a shrewd move from Emery and the Arsenal hierarchy as they seek to reinforce an ailing backline.

Arsenal will be hoping that they can conclude a deal for Litchsteiner before the World Cup in Russia kicks off in June where he will be expected to captain Switzerland.