Aston Villa Fans Fear Key Midfielder's Exit After Play-Off Final Defeat

By 90Min
May 27, 2018

After losing the Championship Play-Off Final to Fulham at Wembley last night, Aston Villa fans took to social media to express their resignations to Robert Snodgrass returning to his parent club West Ham United when his loan expires. 

Aston Villa were beaten 1-0 after Tom Cairney gave Fulham the lead in the first half. Despite an improved second half display from the Villans and Fulham having a man sent off, Aston Villa couldn't find an equaliser - thus missing out on a return to the Premier League and a reported £160m worth of winnings from the richest game in football.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Snodgrass joined Villa last summer on a season-long loan deal after struggling to settle at the Hammers the previous campaign.


With 8 goals and 13 assists to his name, the 30-year-old winger has become one of Villa's star players this season which helped them get to Saturday's Play-Off Final. Being the difference in many tight games over the course of the season, its easy to see why many Villa fans are fearing an exit for a key player. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Defeat means a stay for Snodgrass looks extremely unlikely as Aston Villa will have to play a third season in England's second tier. 

After the game, Villa fans took to Twitter to express their feelings over his expected departure..

Other Villa fans expressed criticism for the Scottish International's display at Wembley..

Robert Snodgrass's loan at Aston Villa expires this Thursday.

