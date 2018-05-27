Burnley's James Tarkowski Withdraws From England Standby List Ahead of Groin Surgery

James Tarkowski has been withdrawn from England's standby World Cup list due to a groin problem which requires surgery, according to reports.

The Burnley centre back was overlooked by Gareth Southgate for his preliminary 23-man squad; however, joined fellow Claret Tom Heaton, Lewis Cook, Jake Livermore and Adam Lallana on the backup register.

BREAKING: James Tarkowski has withdrawn from @England’s standby list because of a groin problem, which requires surgery. #SSN pic.twitter.com/vqPbHuVCW3 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 27, 2018

However, according to Sky Sports, the 25-year-old has been withdrawn from the list after a planned hernia operation was brought forward.

Despite Tarkowski being the only defender on standby, TalkSPORT commentator Nigel Adderley claimed Southgate has no plans of replacing the Premier League defender.

"Burnley’s James Tarkowski comes off England’s stand-by list for the World Cup squad to undergo a hernia operation," the tweet read. "No plans to call up a replacement."

BREAKING : Burnley’s James Tarkowski comes off England’s stand-by list for the World Cup squad to undergo a hernia operation. No plans to call up a replacement #fifaworldcup @talksport — Nigel Adderley (@nadderley) May 27, 2018

The 25-year-old starred at Turf Moor this season, featuring 31 times as Sean Dyche's side secured an unlikely Europa League spot.

The initial thoughts of the centre back making England's World Cup squad came about after his impressive display during his first cap for his country; the 1-1 draw with Italy at Wembley Stadium in March.