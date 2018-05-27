Catalan Newspaper Claims Trio of Stars Eyeing Moves to Barcelona This Summer

By 90Min
May 27, 2018

Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo reckons three top class stars are eyeing a move to Barcelona this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel Di Maria, Bayern Munich's David Alaba and Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen are all said to be 'looking sideways' at the Nou Camp.

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/GettyImages

In the case of Di Maria, a player who almost joined Barça last summer, the player would like to think a move could be back on because he has slipped down the pecking order at Paris Saint-Germain.

He started off as a great complementary player for the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but saw less and less football towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign under Unai Emery.


Apparently Di Maria is looking to return to Spain and would love to link up with his compatriot Lionel Messi, but it is difficult to see how La Liga's champions would have any need to sign him given the players they already have

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Tottenham's Eriksen has loosely been linked with a move to Barca for years, most recently last summer but Daniel Levy asked for too much money. With Andres Iniesta having now left, it could be that Barca come back in for him.


The third player Alaba would be the unlikeliest arrival given the fact they already have Jordi Alba, but Mundo say his versatility is something greatly admired by the club and they could deploy him further forward.

Should Barca pull off any of these signings, let alone all three, then one wouldn't bet against them retaining their domestic crown and also challenging Real Madrid in the Champions League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)