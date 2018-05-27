Catalan Newspaper Claims Trio of Stars Eyeing Moves to Barcelona This Summer

Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo reckons three top class stars are eyeing a move to Barcelona this summer.



Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel Di Maria, Bayern Munich 's David Alaba and Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen are all said to be 'looking sideways' at the Nou Camp.

In the case of Di Maria, a player who almost joined Barça last summer, the player would like to think a move could be back on because he has slipped down the pecking order at Paris Saint-Germain.



He started off as a great complementary player for the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but saw less and less football towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign under Unai Emery.





Apparently Di Maria is looking to return to Spain and would love to link up with his compatriot Lionel Messi, but it is difficult to see how La Liga's champions would have any need to sign him given the players they already have



Tottenham's Eriksen has loosely been linked with a move to Barca for years, most recently last summer but Daniel Levy asked for too much money. With Andres Iniesta having now left, it could be that Barca come back in for him.





The third player Alaba would be the unlikeliest arrival given the fact they already have Jordi Alba, but Mundo say his versatility is something greatly admired by the club and they could deploy him further forward.



Should Barca pull off any of these signings, let alone all three, then one wouldn't bet against them retaining their domestic crown and also challenging Real Madrid in the Champions League.