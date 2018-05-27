Report: Crystal Palace Renews Interest in Inter Star Eder

Crystal Palace has renewed their interest in Inter forward Eder, as Roy Hodgson looks ahead to next season.

By 90Min
May 27, 2018

The Eagles were reported to have been interested in securing the services of the 31-year-old in January, but nothing ever materialised, and Palace instead opted for Alexander Sorloth on deadline day.

A £10m deal was discussed in January as Palace were desperate for a goalscorer to help them stay up, but the deal just didn't happen.

However, Italian rumors site CalcioNews24.com now claim that Palace have revived their interest in Eder, whose future at San Siro has been plunged into further doubt following the signing of Lautaro Martinez.

It's rumoured that Inter are willing to sell Eder for €10m, which Palace could be prepared to cough up.

The Italian has found it hard to cement himself as a goalscorer at San Siro and only managed to notch three goals in Serie A last season.

Hodgson is desperate for a striker to arrive at Selhurst Park after relying heavily on Wilfred Zaha to rescue them last season.

Belgian striker Christian Benteke also failed to impress at Palace last season which has left fans calling out for a new striker.

However, the former Liverpool striker has apparently got a future at Palace, with manager Roy Hodgson stating (via the Independent): "He signed a long-term deal when he got to the club. I see no reason why he or the club are anxious to break that in any way.

"He'll tell you it's not been a great season in terms of goals, but he'll also tell you he's a lot better than this."

