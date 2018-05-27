Liverpool Star Salah's Chances of Making World Cup Boosted After Egyptian FA Claim Injury is Sprain

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has received a boost to his hopes of making next month's World Cup, after the Egyptian FA claimed the injury picked up in his side's Champions League Final loss to Real Madrid is merely a sprained shoulder.

The Reds star was forced off the field through injury after just thirty minutes, following a robust challenge from Real Madrid veteran Sergio Ramos, and initial reports suggested that Salah could miss next month's World Cup. However, the Egyptian FA are believed to be more optimistic over the injury, claiming that the damage is just a sprain which could be healed in just two weeks.

BREAKING: Egypt’s Minister of Youth & Sports has confirmed Salah will need 2 weeks to recover from injury. The player will go back to England for treatment before linking up with the NT in Italy later. He has also confirmed that Salah will be in the final squad announced on 4/6. pic.twitter.com/eNYTonKHVi — Marwan Ahmed (@MarwanAhmed_KF) May 26, 2018

While the recovery comes too late for the Liverpool fans who saw their side defeated in Kiev, supporters of the Egyptian national team will be buoyed by the reports - given the player's monumental status in the north African nation. El Phara'ena have a tough World Cup group, and will need Salah firing on all cylinders as they take on Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

The 25-year-old was devastated after being substituted during Saturday night's final, and wept profusely as he left the field. His side went on to concede the first goal, after a Loris Karius howler gifted Los Blancos the lead.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Liverpool hit back quickly through Sadio Mané, but a Gareth Bale brace - a stunning overhead kick and another Karius error - saw Real Madrid claim the cup.

Meanwhile, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has claimed that his side's upcoming acquisition of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita is just the beginning of his summer transfer plans, hinting that more exciting signings could be on the way.

The Reds will be eager to challenge for the Premier League title next season, after an encouraging 2017/18 campaign.