Man Utd Star Paul Pogba 'Wants Juventus Return' Following Difficult Second Season at Old Trafford

By 90Min
May 27, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly eyeing a move back to Juventus, after struggling in his second season back at Manchester United.

The Frenchman had an up and down campaign throughout 2017/18 but ultimately failed to replicated the form he showed at the Old Lady before leaving to re-join the Red Devils in 2016.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 24-year-old has undeniable quality but has so far had trouble showing consistency, and there have also been reports of a rift with manager Jose Mourinho. He also recently refused to rule out a move away.

According to Tuttosport, Pogba is thinking about a return to Juve, with his agent Mino Raiola ready to negotiate.

For the Italians Pogba was much more effective and seemed to do things far more easily, and he sees the Allianz Stadium as a possible place to reignite his form.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Another club said to be interested in him are newly crowned Champions League winners Real Madrid, who are rumoured to be ready to invest heavily this summer.

Despite having arguably the best midfield in the world, los Blancos are admirers of Pogba and are keeping a close eye on his situation at Old Trafford.

Pogba still has three years left on his current deal at United, which would certainly make a move away very unlikely. It would likely take even more money than the £89m fee it took United to sign him in 2016 to prize him away.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)