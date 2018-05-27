Man Utd Star Paul Pogba 'Wants Juventus Return' Following Difficult Second Season at Old Trafford

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly eyeing a move back to Juventus , after struggling in his second season back at Manchester United.



The Frenchman had an up and down campaign throughout 2017/18 but ultimately failed to replicated the form he showed at the Old Lady before leaving to re-join the Red Devils in 2016.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 24-year-old has undeniable quality but has so far had trouble showing consistency, and there have also been reports of a rift with manager Jose Mourinho. He also recently refused to rule out a move away.



According to Tuttosport , Pogba is thinking about a return to Juve, with his agent Mino Raiola ready to negotiate.



For the Italians Pogba was much more effective and seemed to do things far more easily, and he sees the Allianz Stadium as a possible place to reignite his form.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Another club said to be interested in him are newly crowned Champions League winners Real Madrid , who are rumoured to be ready to invest heavily this summer.



Despite having arguably the best midfield in the world, los Blancos are admirers of Pogba and are keeping a close eye on his situation at Old Trafford.



Pogba still has three years left on his current deal at United, which would certainly make a move away very unlikely. It would likely take even more money than the £89m fee it took United to sign him in 2016 to prize him away.