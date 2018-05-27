New Arsenal Manager Unai Emery Plotting £18m Raid for Sevilla's Star Goalkeeper

May 27, 2018

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery is making plans for this summer's transfer window, and is looking to one of his former employers for inspiration.

The player in question is Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico. According to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Emery is a huge admirer of the 24-year-old, having worked with the Spaniard during his time at Sevilla between 2013 and 2016.

Rico is normally a first team regular at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, but appears to have found himself out of favour recently. Rico has not appeared for his side since March, losing his place to David Soria, who played in all of Sevilla's final eight games.

Rico is a graduate from the academy at Sevilla, and was handed his debut by Emery in 2014 as a result of injuries to the other goalkeepers in the squad. After some impressive performances, Emery rewarded Rico with a permanent promotion to the senior squad.


With Arsenal replacing Arsene Wenger and entering into a new era, Emery will be keen to make an impact at the Gunners, who have found themselves falling behind their rivals in the Premier League and in European competitions. 

Current first choice goalkeeper Petr Cech is now 36 years old, meaning Emery will undoubtedly be preparing for the future. Arsenal's reserve goalkeeper, David Ospina, has struggled for consistency since joining the club.

Sevilla are reportedly preparing for life without Rico, and have identified three possible replacements, should Rico leave this summer. Alavés's Fernando Pacheco, Girona's Bono and Malaga's Roberto are all on manager Joaquín Caparrós' shortlist this summer.


Rico's contract expires in 2021, and is reportedly valued at £18m by the Spanish side.

