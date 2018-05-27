Newcastle Demand High Fee From West Ham to Scare Off Interest in Star Centre-Back

Newcastle United are in with a good chance of keeping hold of Jamaal Lascelles after demanding at least £30m for their captain amid interest from West Ham United.

According to the Sun (27/05; page 65), Newcastle appear to have put off the London club with their asking price - which would appear to be the intended goal.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Lascelles played a vital role in Newcastle's strong finish to the season, so it's unsurprising to see various clubs try to snatch the Englishman from Tyneside.





Lascelles captained his side to a tenth-placed finish, and after fears of a relegation scrap early on, Rafa Benitez's men put together a stunning run of form during the second-half of the campaign - beating the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Sun reports that the Irons value Lascelles at around £15m, and new Hammers boss Manuel Pelligrini is put off by Newcastle's asking price being double of what West Ham are willing to pay.





It remains to be seen whether or not any other Premier League club are willing to meet Newcastle's asking price for their centre-back, however, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have been amongst the names wanting to sign Lascelles.

Losing their captain would be one thing, but to lose him to a club near Newcastle's league table position would be even worse, and show worrying signs about the club's ambition within the Premier League.