Real Madrid Ace Sergio Ramos Tweets to Address Injuring Liverpool's Salah in Champions League Final

May 27, 2018

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has posted on social media to address his challenge on Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the Champions League Final, which saw the Egyptian sensation leave the field with a shoulder injury after just thirty minutes of play.

Taking to his official Twitter account in the early hours of Sunday morning, the tough tackler fronted up to the widespread criticism of his conduct in the game - which his side went on to win 3-1. Ramos said: "Sometimes football shows you it's (sic) good side and other times the bad. Above all, we are fellow pros. #GetWellSoon @MoSalah"

It is unclear whether the 32-year-old was apologising directly for his tackle, or whether he was merely sad to see Salah leave the field with an injury. Los Blancos went on to take the lead in the second half, after Loris Karius gifted Karim Benzema a simple goal. The Reds hit back via Sadio Mané before a Gareth Bale wonder goal and another Karius mistake saw Ramos' side win 3-1.

Ramos received thousands of abusive tweets following his display in the match, with a number of Liverpool fans accusing the former Sevilla man of deliberately targeting Salah with his combative style of play. The 25-year-old now faces a race to be fit in time for next month's World Cup, but the Egyptian FA have claimed he could be playing again within two weeks.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo joked in an interview after the game that the Champions League should be renamed the 'CR7 Champions League'. The Portuguese star has now won the competition on five occasions, and scored 15 times in the 2017/18 competition as his side stormed to a third successive title.

