VIDEO: Liverpool Fans Love Jamie Carragher for Loris Karius Gesture After Champions League Calamity

Jamie Carragher has been applauded by Liverpool fans for what he did after Loris Karius' mistakes contributed to the Reds' Champions League final defeat on Saturday.

Karius' attempted throw deflected into the net off Karim Benzema to break the deadlock and he was also at fault for Gareth Bale's goal which made it 3-1, as he fumbled a seemingly straightforward shot into his own goal.

Karius was visibly heartbroken at full time, sobbing as he lay on the turf before raising an apologetic hand to the travelling Liverpool supporters. He then collected his runners up medal before leaving the pitch in Kiev.

As the German walked off the pitch, Carragher made sure that he didn't walk alone. He approached Karius, put a comforting arm around his shoulders, and offered some words of consolation before the 24-year-old could disappear down the tunnel.

It was a small gesture, but it will have meant the world to Karius in his moment of need, and Liverpool fans on social media heaped praise on their former player for embodying the club's values.

Fair play to @Carra23



Its amazing how we forget about the world class saves karius made tonight ! #lfc #ynwa — James Odwyer (@JamesOdwyer8) May 26, 2018

Head up @LorisKarius we all make mistakes , hard to stomach right now but what's done is done. Strengthen and go again next year. Win lose or draw we need to support the team #YNWA #ALLEZALLEZALLEZ well in @Carra23 — Stacey Savage (@Staceysavage84) May 26, 2018

....full respect for Carragher in doing what so many others including his team mates had failed to...putting an arm around him. #karius did not make those mistakes deliberately. — Jonathan Evan-Hughes (@_silverfox2) May 27, 2018

Karius played every minute of Liverpool's Champions League run and has been a much more assured presence since Jurgen Klopp made him his regular first choice in the Premier League in January.

He had already made a brilliant first half save to deny Cristiano Ronaldo before his old frailties returned at the worst possible moment.

Karius' manager and teammates have all defended him in post-match interviews but his future as a Liverpool goalkeeper must now be in doubt after a calamitous performance on the grandest stage.