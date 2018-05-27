West Ham striker Javier Hernandez has refused to commit his future to the club after an underwhelming first season back in the Premier League in 2017/18.

The Mexico international was signed last summer from Bayer Leverkusen for a very modest fee of around £16m, and everyone though he could have represented one of the bargain buys of the season.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/GettyImages

His exploits at Manchester United and then Leverkusen certainly suggested him being a good signing, but the 30-year-old scored just eight goals in 28 Premier League appearances.

Towards the end of the campaign he lost his place in the side as Marko Arnautovic's form picked up under David Moyes.

As reported by the Mail , it is unclear how much Hernandez would play next term under new manager Manuel Pellegrini and with that in mind, the 'Little Pea' isn't ready to commit his future to the club - especially with reports the Chilean will invest in some new players .

Speaking ahead of Mexico's friendly with Wales on Tuesday, he said: "Of course I am a West Ham player still, but we'll see. Right now what can I tell you? I'm glad there's a new manager? I'm sad there's a new manager? It's not the moment to speak about this. My mind is 100 per cent on the World Cup."

He was then probed about Pellegrini's appointment as the new manager. He was asked whether he thought it was a good choice, to which he bluntly replied 'I don't know', suggesting his mind really isn't on his club at the moment.