Zinedine Zidane Lauds History-Making Real Madrid Following Third Straight UCL Crown

By 90Min
May 27, 2018

Zinedine Zidane praised his history-making Real Madrid side after they were able to clinch their third successive Champions League title with a 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday evening. 

A goalless yet action-packed first half which saw both Mohamed Salah and Dani Carvajal's World Cup hopes thrown into doubt as they both left the pitch through injury was ignited in the second as Los Blancos stepped up a gear to fire themselves to glory. 

Two Loris Karius goalkeeping errors allowed Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale the opportunity to find the back of the net, while the Welshman's bicycle kick two minutes after replacing Isco showcased the difference in quality between the Spaniards and the Merseysiders, whose sole strike of the evening came via Sadio Mane. 

And post-match, while speaking to AS, Zidane revealed he had told his side to enjoy the feeling of becoming the first team to clinch three consecutive European crowns since Bayern Munich in the 1970s as well as the only team to do so in the Champions League era. 

"We must enjoy this moment, what they are doing, making history," he said. "We live for these moments, these emotions. It is very nice, that's the truth. This is what this team has, talent and hard work. We wanted to do this, and we have done it again. I told the players to enjoy it as they will never be [part of] anything like this."

Given the chance to hail Bale's strike after the victory, Zidane again showed his reluctance to overpraise the 28-year-old, with the Frenchman keen to remind the world that Cristiano Ronaldo produced similar magic during the semi-finals. 

"Bale played a great game," Zidane replied. "But they all did. It was just like Cristiano the other day in Turin."

As has been the case throughout the season, Real Madrid endured tough spells during the 90 minutes, although Karius' duo of errors certainly helped them on their way. 

"In the end, lots of things happened in the game, but we did it," the Los Blancos boss added. "We were able to focus on what we had to do, even when they equalised. Then a player comes in who can do that, and we are all happy."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)