AC Milan Keen to Reunite Former Man Utd Teammates Marouane Fellaini & Memphis Depay at San Siro

Former Manchester United teammates Marouane Fellaini and Memphis Depay are both reportedly keen to sign for Milan this summer, with the club said to be interested in landing the pair.

Depay's time at United was one to forget. Having been entrusted with the iconic number seven shirt, the Dutchman very much failed to live up to expectations. However, since moving to Lyon in January 2017, he looks a different player. Depay has been on red hot form, and has attracted the interest of some of Europe's top clubs.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

On Fellaini's end, the Belgian's contract runs to a close this summer, and there is yet to be any word on what Fellaini plans to do - though Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has openly admitted that he is confident that Fellaini will stay at Old Trafford.

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, both players are keen to make the move over to Serie A - despite Milan's failure to secure Champions League football ahead of next season.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Fellaini has a large amount of suitors interested in his services right now, but a trip to San Siro is the only destination he wants this summer (other than Russia, where he flies as part of the Belgian squad for the World Cup).

Depay's situation may be tricky, though. With years still left on his Lyon contract, Milan might struggle to come to an agreement with the French outfit, and the winger will most certainly not be cheap. Considering Milan's financial difficulties, a deal may be out of reach for Gennaro Gattuso.