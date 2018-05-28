AC Milan Star Set to Sign New Deal Despite Juventus Eyeing Defender as Medhi Benatia Replacement

Juventus are reportedly eyeing AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli as Medhi Benatia's replacement with the latter linked with a move to French side Marseille.

Romagnoli has formed a formidable centre back partnership with former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci which has caught the eye of the Old Lady.





While Juventus are plotting a move for the 23-year-old, but Calciomercato have since revealed that Romagnoli is set to sign an extension with Milan despite interest from Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The defender's current deal sees him earn €2m-a-season, but he's now set to earn €3.5m every campaign with what is a major pay rise.





Romagnoli is rumoured to be replacing Benatia should the latter sign for Marseille. Benatia's future has been plunged in doubt with the 31-year-old being benched in Juventus' last two games due to mistakes against Serie A title challengers Napoli and Champions League opponents Real Madrid.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

However, Juventus director Beppe Marotta seemed to quash any rumours of the Moroccan leaving, revealing via Morocco World News: "I'm not concerned. We play on all fronts and we must have a minimum of rotation in the team. The players who are on the bench are as strong as those who are on the ground."

Juventus are also set to see right back Stephan Lichtsteiner depart the club with Arsenal rumoured to be the 34-year-old's destination. That move leaves Massimiliano Allegri desperate for defenders this summer as the Old Lady prepare for their title defence.