'Can't See Him Playing': MOTD Pundit Claims Liverpool Star May Never Play for the Club Again

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has made the strong suggestion that Loris Karius will never play for the Reds again following his complete horror show in Saturday night's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The German almost gifted Los Blancos two goals, either side of Gareth Bale's unbelievable overhead kick, in Kiev on the weekend. The first, rolling the ball into the path of Karim Benzema, allowing for an easy finish, was bad enough. However, an ambitious long range effort from Gareth Bale should've been an easy stop for the keeper, but his fumbled save allowed the ball to bounce into the net - all but ending the tie at 3-1 to Madrid.

And now, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has claimed that he doesn't think Karius will feature for the club again, that his mistakes were too heavy.

“I actually feel sorry for him, I really do,” Murphy told Jim White on talkSPORT.

“Nobody goes into a game wanting to make mistakes. Unfortunately, I don’t think he’ll play in a Liverpool shirt again.

David Ramos/GettyImages

“I think it’s impossible for him. I think the magnitude of the mistakes, the enormity of the game, the supporters will struggle with him being in goal for them and the continual ribbing he will get week in week out where ever he goes, that’s going to be huge pressure for him and I just can’t see him playing again.

“That’s not being dramatic, that’s just the reality of the situation.

“I can’t remember too many games of such importance where the keeper has had such a bad influence.”

