Champions League Hero Gareth Bale Reveals He Didn't Speak to Zinedine Zidane After Final Win

Following his Champions League final performance, Gareth Bale seemingly wowed the entire world with his first of two goals in Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Liverpool.

The Welshman leapt to meet a Marcelo cross and, just as Mario Mandzukic did in 2017, he executed a spectacular bicycle kick that found its way over a helpless Loris Karius and into the back of the net.

"I just remember Marcelo clipping a ball in, it was kind of at right height to give it a go and it was great to get the connection,” Bale told journalists following the match.

As a result of converting such an amazing goal after coming off the subs bench, you'd have thought that Real Madrid's manager Zinedine Zidane would be quick to congratulate Bale for his heroics and almost single-handedly winning Los Blancos their third Champions League trophy in a many years.

However, the French manager instead didn't utter so much as a word to Bale for over three hours after the final whistle, as reported by Metro.

When asked whether Zidane had spoken to him, following his match-winning performance against Liverpool Bale responded bluntly, saying: “No”.

Such a story seemingly sums up Bale and Zidane's frosty relationship, with Bale not feeling as though he has the support of the Los Blancos coach, leading to speculation that the Welsh superstar could be on his way out at Madrid in the upcoming transfer window.