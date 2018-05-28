Egyptian Lawyer Files €1bn Lawsuit Against Sergio Ramos Over Mohamed Salah Injury

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

An Egyptian lawyer has launched a €1bn (£873m) lawsuit against Sergio Ramos following the centre back's challenge on Mohamed Salah during the Champions League final on Saturday. 

The two came together shortly before the half-hour mark, and the Liverpool ace was unable to continue, with it later confirmed that he had sustained ligament damage to his shoulder - throwing his place at the World Cup into doubt. 

The 25-year-old has since released a short statement via Twitter claiming he is "confident" he will make the finals in Russia next month, despite conflicting reports elsewhere. 

However, Salah's remarks have not stopped the seemingly seething anger of lawyer Bassem Wahba, who claimed on Egyptian television channel Sada El-Balad that he has already forwarded his case to FIFA while accusing Ramos of a deliberate act and inflicting "physical and psychological harm" upon a nation and its most celebrated footballer.

"Ramos intentionally injured Mo Salah and should be punished about his actions," he said. "I've filed a lawsuit and a complaint to FIFA.

"I'll ask for compensation, which could exceed €1 billion, for the physical and psychological harm that Ramos gave Salah and the Egyptian people."

In the unlikely event of the Spanish defender being forced to pay the compensation, Wahba has stated he will donate the money to the state's Long Live Egypt Fund.

On Monday, a change.org petition claiming "UEFA and FIFA should take measures against Ramos and similar players, using the video recordings of matches to keep the spirit of the game" surpassed 300,000 signatures. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)