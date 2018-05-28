Egyptian Lawyer Files €1bn Lawsuit Against Sergio Ramos Over Mohamed Salah Injury

An Egyptian lawyer has launched a €1bn (£873m) lawsuit against Sergio Ramos following the centre back's challenge on Mohamed Salah during the Champions League final on Saturday.

The two came together shortly before the half-hour mark, and the Liverpool ace was unable to continue, with it later confirmed that he had sustained ligament damage to his shoulder - throwing his place at the World Cup into doubt.

The 25-year-old has since released a short statement via Twitter claiming he is "confident" he will make the finals in Russia next month, despite conflicting reports elsewhere.

It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need. pic.twitter.com/HTfKF4S70e — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 27, 2018

However, Salah's remarks have not stopped the seemingly seething anger of lawyer Bassem Wahba, who claimed on Egyptian television channel Sada El-Balad that he has already forwarded his case to FIFA while accusing Ramos of a deliberate act and inflicting "physical and psychological harm" upon a nation and its most celebrated footballer.

"Ramos intentionally injured Mo Salah and should be punished about his actions," he said. "I've filed a lawsuit and a complaint to FIFA.

CONFIRMED: Mohamed Salah is is set to start his treatment & rehabilitation program tomorrow in Spain along with #LFC medical staff. The Egyptian FA president and doctor will travel to Spain on Wednesday to meet him. pic.twitter.com/zq0LCZbmJG — Marwan Ahmed (@MarwanAhmed_KF) May 28, 2018

"I'll ask for compensation, which could exceed €1 billion, for the physical and psychological harm that Ramos gave Salah and the Egyptian people."

In the unlikely event of the Spanish defender being forced to pay the compensation, Wahba has stated he will donate the money to the state's Long Live Egypt Fund.

On Monday, a change.org petition claiming "UEFA and FIFA should take measures against Ramos and similar players, using the video recordings of matches to keep the spirit of the game" surpassed 300,000 signatures.