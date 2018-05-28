Report: Liverpool Nears Deal for Monaco Star Fabinho as Emre Can Replacement

With the summer transfer window already open, Liverpool could be about to plug a soon-to-be Emre Can-sized hole in their midfield with the signing of Monaco midfielder Fabinho.

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

With the summer transfer window already open, Liverpool could be about to plug a soon-to-be Emre Can-sized hole in their midfield with the signing of Monaco midfielder Fabinho.

That is according to L'Equipe journalist Bertrand Latour, who sent Liverpool twitter into a frenzy on Monday evening with a tweet claiming the 24-year-old, who can also play at full back, 'should' sign for €55m plus add-ons.

A defence-minded midfielder is seemingly among the transfer priorities for Liverpool this summer, particularly with the imminent exit of Can, who is set for a medical with Juventus later this week.

Napoli's Brazil-born Italy international Jorginho was thought to have been the priority target for the Reds, but his apparent preference for rivals Man City means Liverpool will have to look elsewhere, with Latour claiming that Fabinho is next on the shortlist.

In addition Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport backed up the rumours of Liverpool's bid on Twitter, claiming that "negotiations are underway" with the player "very interested".

Fabinho, once a target of rivals Manchester United, is more than likely to make a summer exit from his current club Monaco this summer after being denied the option to move last year when his title-winning teammates Kylian Mbappe, Tiémoué Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva all completed high profile transfers away from Ligue 1.

Back in February, the Brazilian - who is not part of his country's World Cup squad - claimed his time with the principality club was, "coming to an end".

While his exit would surprise no-one, whether Fabinho's next destination really is Liverpool remains in doubt, with another recent report from France (this time from Le10Sport) claiming that Europa League winners Atletico Madrid were close to a €35m deal - notably €20m less than the offer supposedly made by Liverpool.

The former Real Madrid B player made 34 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco in 2017/18 and scored seven goals. Known for his versatility, he is an adept passer and made the third most tackles of any player in the French top flight last season with 114.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)