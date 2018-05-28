'Husillos is Spanish for Yes Man': Hammers Fans React to Rumours About New Director of Football

West Ham fans seem torn between the latest news that former Malaga director of sport Mario Husillos is set to join his former colleague Manuel Pellegrini at the London Stadium this summer, as the London outfit look to build on a squad that flirted with relegation last term.

Pellegrini's arrival at West Ham has generally been met well by fans. A Premier League winning manager that helped Malaga punch well above their weight for three seasons in La Liga. But it appears that Pellegrini is just the start of what seems like inspired change from the club.

According to an insider from Football.London, Pellegrini has managed to persuade the Hammers hierarchy to hire his old friend Husillos as director of football ahead of what is expected to be a strong recruitment drive this summer.

While Husillos couldn't have much of an effect on the Malaga side that got relegated with eight games remaining last season, he was involved in Isco's rapid rise to stardom back when the club was tearing up Spain back in the 2012/13 season.

His track record, up until last campaign (where eight players were signed for Malaga under his supervision, but had little to no effect on the quality of the side), is a relatively good one, and it seems a smart move from West Ham. But what do the fans think of it?

Reacting on Twitter, a lot of the Hammers support have mixed feelings on the situation. Some think it's a stroke of brilliance, whereas others think Husillo would just be a yes man to David Gold and David Sullivan.