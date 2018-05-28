'I Know They're Interested' £35m Arsenal Target Confirms Talks to Continue Ahead of Expected Move

Freiburg defender Çağlar Söyüncü has revealed talks over a move to Arsenal will continue over the coming weeks, as the Turkish international edges closer to a Premier League move.

The highly rated 22-year-old has been tipped to join the Gunners this summer in a deal reportedly worth up to £35m, having been identified as a top target by Arsenal's head of recruitment Sven Mislintat.

As reported by MailOnline Sport, Söyüncü, who is due to meet up with the Turkish national side ahead of friendlies against Iran, Tunisia and Russia, has now confirmed the club's interest in signing him, telling Turkish media that talks will take place after the international break.

"Arsenal are one of the most important clubs in England," Söyüncü said. "I know they're interested in me, but there's nothing finalised yet about my transfer. After the national team camp we'll have talks."





Arsenal's interest in Söyüncü has rumbled on for many months, with news of imminent talks with the youngster an indication of the influence that Mislintat has on the Gunners recruitment policy.





New manager Unai Emery is expected to have a say on the club's transfer dealings, though he is expected to form part of a three-man committee alongside Mislintat and Saul Ranellhi, head of football relations.

The Gunners are believed to have a summer transfer kitty of around £50m, meaning that any move for Soyuncu will put a significant dent in the club's budget, unless players are shipped out of the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The young central defender moved to the Bundesliga two seasons ago, joining Freiburg from Turkish side Altinordu. He has made 50 league appearances for the club since then, impressing visiting scouts with his positional awareness and calmness on the ball.