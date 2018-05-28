La Liga Star Accused of Attempted Murder Set to Remain in Custody After Failed Appeal

Villarreal defender Ruben Semedo is set to remain in custody in Spain following the rejection of an appeal lodged by the player's lawyers.

The Portuguese will now be forced to stay locked up as a result of the decision made by a regional court in Valencia.

Semedo's career as a professional footballer could very easily be over as a result of the goings on of the last few months. Back in February, the youngster was charged with attempted murder and kidnapping, whilst stuck on the sidelines injured. He hasn't played for Villarreal since December.

According to Sol, the 24-year-old has now had his appeal rejected by the regional court in Valencia, and will remain in custody under six charges - the attempted murder and kidnapping included in that.

The defence of the player are now unable to lodge another appeal to get their man freed, and Semedo is now stuck imprisoned.

The whole saga began when Semedo was reported to have assaulted an unnamed man (with the help of two others), brought him into the defender's home, and kept him locked in a room, tied up.

At this point, Semedo is then accused to have gone to the kidnapped man's home and stolen money along with potential blackmail material.

Once finally freed, upon arrival to the police station, the victim had both bruises and an ankle injury; and while no bullets had made contact with the unnamed man, a gun was involved - two shots being let off in an attempt to intimidate the tied up victim.