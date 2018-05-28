'In Life We Have to Try Everything': Napoli Captain Marek Hamšík 'Tempted' By Shock Move to China

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

SSC Napoli fans may have to brace themselves for yet more disappointment after narrowly missing out on the Scudetto last season. Marek Hamšík, their talismanic captain and all-time record goalscorer, has once again admitted that he is 'tempted' by the possibility of a move to China, either over the summer or in January - having already been linked with a move to the Far East.

Speaking to Sport24 - and quoted by Football Italia - the Slovakia midfielder said: "I confess I’m tempted by the transfer but we’ll see with time." He added: "I’ve only been to China once, when we played in the Supercoppa but in life we have to try everything."

As well as scoring 100 Serie A goals for I Ciucciarelli in 395 league appearances for the club, Hamšík has also won more than 100 caps for the Slovakia national team, scoring 21 goals - including a memorable strike against Russia in the 2016 European Championship.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Although the 30-year-old may feel that his best days are behind him - having seen his scoring rate drop dramatically last season, from 15 in all competitions in 2016/17 to a comparatively modest seven in 2017/18 - Napoli fans will still be extremely reluctant to see such an influential and creative figure leave their club.

Hamšík also said to Sport 24, "I'm a Napoli player, for now" - which will surely be scant reassurance for last season's Serie A runners-up.

According to a separate Football Italia report, Hamšík could reportedly earn up to €10m a year in the Chinese Super League. Therefore, it seems highly likely that the midfielder is tempted more by a potentially lucrative contract than by the standard of football on offer in China, which most would agree is considerably lower than in Serie A.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)