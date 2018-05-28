'In Life We Have to Try Everything': Napoli Captain Marek Hamšík 'Tempted' By Shock Move to China

SSC Napoli fans may have to brace themselves for yet more disappointment after narrowly missing out on the Scudetto last season. Marek Hamšík, their talismanic captain and all-time record goalscorer, has once again admitted that he is 'tempted' by the possibility of a move to China, either over the summer or in January - having already been linked with a move to the Far East.



Speaking to Sport24 - and quoted by Football Italia - the Slovakia midfielder said: "I confess I’m tempted by the transfer but we’ll see with time." He added: "I’ve only been to China once, when we played in the Supercoppa but in life we have to try everything."

As well as scoring 100 Serie A goals for I Ciucciarelli in 395 league appearances for the club, Hamšík has also won more than 100 caps for the Slovakia national team, scoring 21 goals - including a memorable strike against Russia in the 2016 European Championship.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Although the 30-year-old may feel that his best days are behind him - having seen his scoring rate drop dramatically last season, from 15 in all competitions in 2016/17 to a comparatively modest seven in 2017/18 - Napoli fans will still be extremely reluctant to see such an influential and creative figure leave their club.

Hamšík also said to Sport 24, "I'm a Napoli player, for now" - which will surely be scant reassurance for last season's Serie A runners-up.

According to a separate Football Italia report, Hamšík could reportedly earn up to €10m a year in the Chinese Super League. Therefore, it seems highly likely that the midfielder is tempted more by a potentially lucrative contract than by the standard of football on offer in China, which most would agree is considerably lower than in Serie A.