Liverpool have officially announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, who will join the club on a 'long-term' contract from July 1.

With Emre Can set to depart, Liverpool's need for another midfield player was a summer priority and the club have moved quickly and quietly to get their man, before reports broke on Monday night that a €50m deal was close.

The 24-year-old completed a medical at Melwood and the completion of the deal with announced by the Reds on social media.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Fabinho said: “I am really excited about this move.

“This is something that I always wanted – this is a giant of a team. The infrastructures of the club look exceptional.

“A football club of this size coming after my services, I didn’t have to think that much about coming over.

“I will try to create my own history at this football club. Hopefully, on a personal level, I’m able to win titles with this club.

“I will try to grow and learn and improve myself, and to be part of the club’s history.”

The former Real Madrid B player made 34 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco in 2017/18 and scored seven goals. Known for his versatility, he is an adept passer and made the third most tackles of any player in the French top flight last season with 114.

He will link up with fellow new signing Naby Keita in the Liverpool midfield next season, while the Reds are still believed to be in the market for another attacker and a quite possibly a goalkeeper.